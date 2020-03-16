Humane Society closes doors to public, volunteers due to coronavirus outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be closing its main shelter and the MeowZa Cat Boutique in the Dayton Mall until further notice.

Along with the general public, both locations will no longer be using volunteers in an effort to limit the number of people passing through the shelters. This leaves only the staff to take care of the animals and facilities until at least the end of March.

According to the HSGD, all gatherings are canceled for the next four weeks, beginning March 16, and future plans will be evaluated after that period.