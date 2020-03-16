DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be closing its main shelter and the MeowZa Cat Boutique in the Dayton Mall until further notice.
Along with the general public, both locations will no longer be using volunteers in an effort to limit the number of people passing through the shelters. This leaves only the staff to take care of the animals and facilities until at least the end of March.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
According to the HSGD, all gatherings are canceled for the next four weeks, beginning March 16, and future plans will be evaluated after that period.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Premier Health, University of Dayton partner to set up COVID-19 collection site
- Coronavirus vaccine test opens with first doses
- WATCH LIVE: Public health officials give update after DeWine recommends postponing primary election
- Humane Society closes doors to public, volunteers due to coronavirus outbreak
- DeWine recommends postponing in-person voting for Ohio primary until June 2