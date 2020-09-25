Huber Heights Schools confirms elementary teacher tested positive for COVID-19

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights City Schools confirmed that one of its teachers at Monticello Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, requiring just one student to quarantine after contact tracing was completed.

The district said that in accordance with Huber Heights City Schools Back to School Plan 2.2, the teacher is quarantining for at least eight days.

“While we are saddened by a confirmed case from a teacher, we believe the steps we have taken and the protocol we are enforcing will provide the safest possible environment moving forward. We urge our community to do everything they can to lessen the spread of this virus and are hopeful for a safe return to the classroom for all,” a spokesperson for the district said in a release.

