Huber Heights City Schools confirms third case of COVID-19 among staff

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) confirmed Monday that a third staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has not been in contact with students but was in contact with other employees. This is the second case in the districts Central Office.

HHCS said the employee is quarantining and any other employee they came into contact with has been notified.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story if any more information becomes available.