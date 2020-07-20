HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) confirmed Monday that a third staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee has not been in contact with students but was in contact with other employees. This is the second case in the districts Central Office.
HHCS said the employee is quarantining and any other employee they came into contact with has been notified.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story if any more information becomes available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
- Huber Heights City Schools confirms third case of COVID-19 among staff
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 76,168 cases, 3,189 deaths, 51,860 recoveries
- Disney updates face mask policy, guests now required to be ‘stationary’ while eating or drinking
- Young children spread COVID-19 much less than others, study finds