How to watch our 3 daily streaming coronavirus updates

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — In an effort to keep users up-to-date on the constantly changing coronavirus outbreak, Nexstar Media Group will expand its daily streaming efforts to three weekday programs that feature reporting from across the country.

In addition to the latest news on the outbreak, the program will include analysis from doctors and experts to help separate fact from fiction. We’ll check in with our newsrooms across to the nation to see how local cities and municipalities are combatting COVID-19

The daily updates will stream at the following times:

11:30/10:30c – Morning Stream hosted by KARK in Little Rock, Ark.

3:00/2:00c – Afternoon Stream hosted by KRON in San Francisco, Calif.

9:00/8:00c – Evening Stream hosted by WPRI in Providence, R.I.

You can watch the stream on the coronavirus section of our website. It will also be made available on Facebook Live.

In a matter of days, millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Normally bustling streets are deserted as families hunker down in their homes. Many of those who do venture out try to stay a safe distance from anyone they encounter, even as they line up to buy now-precious commodities like hand sanitizer. Parents juggle childcare as schools close, perhaps for the rest of the school year. And restaurants and bars sit empty as more and more convert to delivery-only options.

How long will this last? Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer.

“In many ways, this situation is unprecedented – we’re trying to take some actions to curb the spread and timing of this pandemic,” said Stephen Morse, a disease researcher at Columbia University in New York.

Yes, there have been past disease outbreaks that scientists can draw some lessons from but, in those cases, the disease was largely allowed to run its course. “So those models don’t precisely apply,” Morse said.

