Hospitals experiencing increased need for PPE as they plan for more patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley hospitals are preparing for if and when they run out of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as state health experts expect an influx of coronavirus patients in the coming weeks.

“We go through a couple thousand masks a week,” said John Weimer, Vice President and Incident Command Center Leader for Kettering Health Network.

Masks, gloves, and gowns are the most common, but the term PPE covers a wide range of critical equipment.

“We’ve got to get out what we have right now,” Dr. Amy Acton said Tuesday. “I have to tell you, don’t be surprised. We’re talking small boxes, we’re not talking truckloads of PPE.”

Now as resources become more scarce, hospitals from coast to coast are forced to stretch what they have.

“We’re really trying to get it down to the essential folks going in the room, and then trying to use telecommunications if at all possible,” says Dr. Steven Burdette, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Miami Valley Hospital.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising in Ohio –145 as of Tuesday afternoon — and the worst is likely still to come, so the hospitals are closely monitoring supplies.

“We look at that every four hours and then we redistribute that throughout our network as we see certain areas get lower,” Weimer said.

Dr. Burdette adds, “We meet daily, we talk about our supply issues, and again we’re thinking ahead not today or tomorrow, we’re thinking ahead for two weeks, three weeks.”

Medical facilities have already made changes in advance of a possible shortage, but despite what may come, the hospitals insist the care currently offered is still the best available.