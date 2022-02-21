DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals across the Miami Valley are reporting fewer COVID-19 cases and influenza cases, which is something medical experts welcome following a difficult few months battling Omicron COVID-19 hospitalizations.

At Miami Valley Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said he and his team are happy to see a decrease in the two illnesses, shedding some of the intense stress that’s been placed on front line workers’ shoulders.

“One of the very welcome news has been that flu again has been sorta a non issue this year. We have not been seeing significant numbers. We will hear periodically about some flu cases. But, the numbers again, way way lower than our historical averages,” said Dr. Colon.

However, Dr. Colon said things haven’t always looked this promising when dealing with the flu. “We were seeing anywhere from 30 to 50 thousand deaths depending on the year as it related to flu. It affected a lot of people and people in the winter months would end up in the hospital with much higher rates,” said Dr. Colon.

Dr. Colon says one of the reasons for a decrease in flu cases is the good habits many people have picked up during the pandemic, “We have been using a lot of cleaning hands and hygiene methods. We’ve been using masks. We’ve been having the social distancing, and there’s been less travel during the season. All of those things really reduce the chance for influenza becoming an issue.”