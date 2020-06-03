Honor Flight Dayton cancels fall trips

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Honor Flight Dayton, who takes veterans to see their national memorials in Washington D.C., has canceled its fall trips.

This includes the scheduled Oct. 17 flight, fall RV Caravan trip and the November annual reunion.

The organization says that the safety of veterans has always been and continues to be its number one priority.

With the continued support Honor Flight Dayton plans on giving eligible veterans the chance to travel once the COVID-19 is no longer a threat.