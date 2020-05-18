Live Now
Holiday at Home event canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Holiday at Home committee has decided to cancel this year’s Holiday at Home festival.

This decision came after the City of Kettering made other decisions, canceling upcoming events within the city because of the ongoing pandemic.

The Holiday at Home committee will begin planning for 2021. It asks civic groups, scout troops and local schools to begin brainstorming how Kettering can make the 2021 parade the best ever.

