Here’s where to find the FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 shot in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Pfizer vaccine is the first inoculation against COVID-19 to gain full FDA approval for those 16 and older.

“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA… Time for you to go get your vaccination, and get it today,” said President Biden.

So, where can you find that specific shot?

The Ohio Department of Health says providers have the largest available supply of Pfizer and currently can order directly from the federal government based on their needs.

Northeast Ohio-based Discount Drug Mart has already administered hundreds of thousands of doses.

“We’ve reached a point in time, all providers have, in the summer where supply outpaced demand, so we’re in a really good position related to having access to the vaccine to keep up with and get ahead of what demand there is and there may be down the line,” said Jason Briscoe, director of pharmacy operations.

He says there are no current barriers to accessing the vaccine as opposed to earlier in the year when they received whatever was available.

“Fast forward to present day and we know that Pfizer was an early adopter of patients, you know, 12 and up. We moved to a situation where the primary product that we carry at all of our stores is currently Pfizer,” Briscoe said.

CVS Pharmacy has administered more than 30 million doses across the country.

They told FOX 8 in a statement, “We’re fully prepared to meet any increase in demand resulting from full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expected regulatory approval of booster shots beginning in the fall.”

While Briscoe says it’s probably too early to make definitive conclusions, Discount Drug Mart is already seeing some increase in vaccine scheduling on their website.

“That number plus those that we administer for walk-ins is also up, so in the very early, early stages here, we have seen an uptick in first doses administered,” Briscoe said.

Both the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals tell FOX 8 they have not seen a considerable increase in demand this week, but both say they have adequate Pfizer supply.

Both CVS and Discount Drug Mart take walk-ins and scheduled appointments. Discount Drug Mart also holds vaccine clinics for employers and says they have seen an increase in those as well.