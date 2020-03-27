Closings
Here’s how healthcare workers can get a free pair of Crocs

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL – JUNE 23: Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The trendy shoes are becoming increasingly popular amongst Israelis willing to pay about $45 for the lightweight, colorful resin shoes. The American company sold 6 million pairs of its various designs last year, about 4,000 times the company’s sales of 1,500 pairs when it was founded in 2002. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

(CNN Newsource) — Crocs is offering a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers in the United States.

Through its new program — A Free Pair for Healthcare — crocs is giving all healthcare workers a free pair of classic crocs or crocs at work. All healthcare workers have to do is request a pair! Shipping is free.

The website opens for requests every day at 12 p.m.

Crocs will also be donating 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

