Heavy Metal Church holds Sunday service by radio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Heavy Metal Church of Christ (FHMCC) announced on its website that its congregation will still be gathering at noon on Sunday’s – just in their cars with their radios tuned in.

The first service will be held on March 29 from the parking lot of the Living Room Gentlemen’s Club on North Dixie. In a Facebook post the FHMCC said that it will have offering bucks on poles.

The church told 2 NEWS that unless it is illegal, it should never stop.