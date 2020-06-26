Health officials urge extra caution when traveling to areas with rising COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials are urging people to be extra cautious about traveling this summer as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in roughly half the states.

According to AAA, 97 percent of travelers this summer will be driving to their destinations.

But experts suggest taking several more precautions aside from traveling by car.

“Any place that’s experiencing a high rate of COVID right now is a place you definitely want to think twice about going,” said Dan Suffoletto of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

If you absolutely have to travel to any of those places, it’s important to take extra precautions, such as wiping down surfaces and avoiding large crowds, Suffoletto said.

“We’re recommending that you do something that’s more isolated,” he said. “Maybe go camping, go to a solitary beach location.”

“We do see that people are really doing things spending time outdoors,” said Suzanne Aresco, director of travel for AAA.

Aresco recommends checking the local and state restrictions for where you’re going. Find out if there’s a mask requirement or business closures, she said.

If you’re driving, make sure your car is ready for a road trip, Aresco said.

Once you return, be extra careful about where you go and who you spend time with, she added.

“If you’re traveling, but grandma happens to live at home and you come back again, maybe she’s more high-risk,” Aresco said. “You have to consider where have you been and do you need to kind of stay separate.”

There are currently no required quarantines in Montgomery County for people traveling to the area or returning from trips, Suffoletto said, but you should monitor any symptoms closely.