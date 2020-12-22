Health officials discourage travel, gatherings over holidays

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Amid the recent pandemic surge, local health officials are encouraging people to reconsider holiday travel plans and limit social gatherings.

AAA projects roughly 85 million Americans will travel between December 23 and January 3, a decline by about a third from last year.

AAA estimates 3.4 million Ohioans will travel in that time frame, leading to a 30 percent drop in holiday travel compared to 2019, according to Cindy Russeau, retail travel manager.

The vast majority will travel by car, Russeau said.

AAA expects a sharper decline in travel over Christmas and New Year’s compared to Thanksgiving, she added.

“Most of the normal year-end holiday travel is destinations and larger trips that people are taking, as opposed to Thanksgiving is the time where people gather with their families,” Russeau said.

Public health officials say despite the urge to gather, any kind of travel poses a risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

“Celebrate small,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, health educator for Miami County Public Health. “Celebrate safe. Try to limit your gatherings to the people that are in your circle, and what that means, to the people that are in your household.”

If you absolutely must travel, plan ahead and try to limit your stops, Knisley-Henry said. It’s also important to avoid crowds as much as possible, she added.

“Keep interactions brief,” Knisley-Henry said. “Wear a mask, facial coverings, social distancing. Wash your hands frequently.”

If you test negative for COVID-19 before a trip or gathering, you may still be carrying the virus and could spread it to others, Knisley-Henry said.