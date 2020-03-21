Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clinton County Health District, Board of Health and County Commissioners announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clinton County.

According to a release from the Clinton County Health District, the individual is in their thirties and is currently isolated at home. To protect the person’s identity, no additional information is being released.

The Clinton County Health District says they are monitoring the patient during their isolation period and are working to identify anybody that came in close contact of the infected person.

Once identified, all the close contacts will be advised to self-quarantine.

“Preventing the spread of diseases is the cornerstone of public health, and it is what we do every day. We investigate communicable disease on a daily basis to protect the health of those who live, work and play in Clinton County,” said Pamela Walker Bauer, Health Commissioner.

Clinton County has created a response hub for local information and announcements at: www.CovidCC.com.