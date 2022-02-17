DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are flying off pharmacy shelves across the country and residents may be relying on those tests more instead of getting tested at local health departments.

Some are questioning whether the positive at-home tests are being reported to health departments, which could affect the daily case count. However, Miami Valley health leaders said they haven’t seen any discrepancies so far after 1 million at-home tests were delivered to Ohioans in December.

“We think the number is correct, not exactly correct but proportionality it would be the same,” said Health Commissioner Clark County Combined Health District Charles Patterson.

Ohio’s case reporting has started being questioned due to at-home test kits being readily available to the general public. Local health leaders are encouraging residents to still report their at-home test kit results to health departments.

“There’s nothing wrong with the home test kits, we just need to understand they’re only about 75 to 80 percent accurate, they don’t pick up the virus so early and they may not pick it up late in the syndrome,” said Patterson.

Miami County Public Health (MCPH) believes the at-home tests are not affecting the case reporting.

“With the at-home tests, this under reporting has been a consideration in regards to case reporting,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, public information officer for MCPH. “We have had the at-home tests since 2020 so it’s not something new impacting case reporting.”

Patterson encourages residents to still obtain a PCR test.

“The PCR test is still the gold standard unfortunately, in today’s society people want an answer now and that’s why we perform both tests at our testing clinic,” said Patterson.

For the fifth consecutive day, the Dayton area has fewer than 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19. As cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward, some health leaders are cautiously optimistic.

“Looking at where we are right now and where we’re coming from, the outlook for spring looks much more promising than where we were even 3 to 4 weeks ago,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Hospitals throughout the Miami Valley are reporting a 60 percent decrease in COVID-hospitalizations in the past three weeks, giving health leaders confidence for the first time during the pandemic.

“I do think we’ll see fewer situations where masks are going to be required, we’re anxious to see what the CDC will say in their masking update guidance next week,” said Dr. Colon.

Dr. Colon believes we may see some bumps in the road as the weather starts to warm up again but the Miami Valley has made it through the worst.

“I think this trajectory is going to continue in the direction that we are seeing, but we have to be careful, spring break is looming for many people so we may see a bit of an upswing at times but I don’t anticipate this rapid sustained peak we just came from,” said Dr. Colon. “It’s going to look much more promising, we’ll see each other’s faces out and about a little bit more.”

At this time, the coronavirus dashboard shows more than 62 percent of Ohioans have started the vaccination process.