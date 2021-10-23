DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Earlier this week, the CDC gave the OK to mix and match booster vaccines. Health experts are weighing in on the options for those eligible for the booster shot.

CVS pharmacy started administering Moderna booster shots across all their locations Friday.

“I was at a location and before even the end of the day, we had already given 20 Moderna booster doses,” CVS Health Retail Pharmacy Operations Leader Dr. Ashlee Slocum said. “The response, you know, has been really good, and people are excited to have that opportunity to visit CVS for their booster.”

Along with additional booster approval, the CDC is giving people the option to mix vaccines for the booster dose. Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy pook said it’s a matter of personal preference.

“With Pfizer, there’s been enough people who have gone through and got a booster, that they feel comfortable with getting the booster with that dose, so that’s probably a no-brainer,” Emergency Physician for Kettering Health Dr. Nancy Pook said. “If you have access to Moderna, and its at the lower dose, and you’re comfortable with the response that you had with the first two, then it’s also reasonable to go forward with that.”

Pook recommends if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to talk to your doctor before selecting a booster.

“You can get some good advice of do I get that one again, or would it be better for me to get an mRNA vaccine,” Pook said. “I think that’s an individualized decision because there’s a little bit of risk in certain populations with that particular vaccine.”

Health experts said another benefit to mix vaccines is it’s more conveinent to find a location for the booster shot appointment.

“You can complete your booster shot with any of the approved vaccinations,” Slocum said. “So our locations, our CVS pharmacy, carry Moderna or Pfizer, so anybody’s able to visit a location and complete that booster dose.”

The Pfizer and Moderna boosters are recommended at least six months after the completion of the first two doses.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is recommended at least two months after the first dose.

All three boosters are available for adults 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised, those in long-term care settings and anyone with an occupation that puts them at a higher risk of exposure.