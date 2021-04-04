Health experts encouraged by latest findings with COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WLWT) — Mothering in a pandemic presents an added layer of concern, but now there’s more assurance when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine are both recommending pregnant women get the vaccine to not only protect themselves from the virus but their unborn babies.



“The risk to a mother, to a pregnant female of any virus, name the virus, is always greater than in not pregnant women, including this one,” Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Stephen Feagins said.



That risk factor is what went into Lauren Pittinger’s decision to get the vaccine.



“It seem like the pros outweighed the cons. Getting COVID while pregnant seemed to have more risks than getting the vaccine while pregnant,” Pittinger said.



Pittinger is in her third trimester. She got her second dose on Saturday.



“I felt fine. I was very lucky. I didn’t have any symptoms. The only thing was just a sore arm the next day,” Pittinger said.



She now joins the thousands of pregnant women who’ve also received the vaccine.



“We have actually had some exciting news in the last few weeks as the first babies are born to pregnant women that have had the vaccine, and they have had antibodies, showing that their baby also has protection against COVID19,” St. Elizabeth Healthcare Ambulatory Clinical Pharmacy manager Suzi Francis said.

It’s good news for concerned moms, but ultimately the choice is theirs.

“I feel like it’s a personal choice and I don’t really judge anyone not getting the vaccine while pregnant,” Pittinger said.