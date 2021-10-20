DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The White House has unveiled its plan to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 years old if the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine. In doing so, the Biden Administration is ready to ship the first 15 million doses across the country once that approval happens.

Some health leaders in the Miami Valley say if children between 5 to 11 years old are approved to be vaccinated, it could be a major step in beating the pandemic. And, some parents say their children will be first in line.

“People don’t understand this stuff, while it’s mild in kids, they don’t know that they have it so they’ll be walking around and if they’re not wearing a mask, they’ll pass it to everyone else,” said Bellbrook parent Kassi Kipling.

Kipling says her nightmare came true when her nine, seven and five year old all tested positive at once. She says if the FDA approves the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, her children will be first in line. Some health leaders say they are optimistic that when nearly all age groups become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, spread within communities and schools will significantly decrease.

“As kids get together, they’re going to play and less likely keep the mask on as much as possible, especially younger kids,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon. “This will become another way to protect them and will drive COVID cases downward moving forward.”

Dayton business leader Tae Winston believes as activities move indoors, it might encourage some to change their minds. “I think they will be more comfortable to shop indoors and it may encourage more people to get vaccinated, they’ll be excited to go out and feel safe, I’m seeing that already,” said Winston.

Ultimately, others believe if more younger kids are vaccinated, a maskless school year could be an option. “It will make it easier to gradually roll back mask wearing requirements when we have more kids being vaccinated,” said Dr. Colon.

Officials say an FDA Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet October 26, followed by a CDC’s Prevention Committee the week after.