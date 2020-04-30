Health care facilities prepare to resume some elective procedures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local hospitals and other health care facilities are preparing to safely treat more patients as some elective surgeries and other operations resume.

Starting Friday, some elective procedures put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to proceed in Ohio.

Meanwhile, some of these facilities are also treating COVID-19 patients.

“I want to thank everybody from the ICU down to rehab and everybody in between,” said Jennifer Sibert, who recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Miami Valley Hospital Thursday. “It was great. Got taken care of very well.”

Now doctors and nurses are getting ready to take on more patients as some procedures are allowed to resume.

“We want to make sure that we stress to everybody the fact that coming to the hospital right now is safe,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Premier Health facilities have several precautions in place, Dr. Colon said. COVID-19 patients are being separated from others, and some changes have been made to allow for social distancing, he explained.

“The biggest thing you’re going to notice is the waiting rooms are going to look different,” he said. “Long gone are going to be the days, at least for the time being, where you have a packed room in a waiting area.”

Premier Health also has an adequate supply of protective gear like masks to safely treat COVID-19 patients and those coming in for other reasons, Dr. Colon said.

The state order allows for elective procedures that do not require an overnight stay or in-patient hospital admission. But that doesn’t apply to more serious cases when a procedure is necessary, according to officials.

“Certainly if there is a case where there is a concern for a malignancy that could progress, somebody whose pain could be disabling,” Dr. Colon said.

Premier Health is considering instituting a mask policy for patients, Dr. Colon said.

The state order also allows dentists and veterinarians to resume operations as long as safety measures are taken.