‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling says she’s recovered from coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

U.K (WTNH) — “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling shared on social media that she has fully recovered from what was likely coronavirus.

She said she wasn’t tested, but she had all of the COVID-19 symptoms and that it took about two weeks for her to feel better.

Rowling also shared tips on her Twitter account on how to relieve the respiratory symptoms from the illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

