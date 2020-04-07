U.K (WTNH) — “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling shared on social media that she has fully recovered from what was likely coronavirus.
She said she wasn’t tested, but she had all of the COVID-19 symptoms and that it took about two weeks for her to feel better.
Rowling also shared tips on her Twitter account on how to relieve the respiratory symptoms from the illness.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Survey: People working from home are neglecting personal hygiene
- ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling says she’s recovered from coronavirus symptoms
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday
- Community Blood Center prepares to accept plasma donations for COVID-19 patients
- BBB offers tips to Miami Valley businesses during pandemic