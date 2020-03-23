Breaking News
DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes
Grocery shopping: No need to hoard

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – The chaos surrounding the coronavirus has rolled into grocery stores across the country, with customers hoarding more than just toilet paper. Shelves are largely bare as people frantically fill their fridges and freezers.

Experts warn it’s completely unnecessary.

“We don’t have anything to panic over,” says Leslie Sarasin, CEO of the Food Marketing Institute. “If we will all just remain calm and we will go about our shopping and shop for shorter periods of time, like some of us have been shopping, then we will be just fine.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Sarasin says there’s more than enough food to go around during the coronavirus crisis, despite the empty shelves some shoppers are seeing right now.

“This overwhelming demand has slowed the process some and will take a little while for us to catch up,” she explains.

The USDA says inspections will “continue as normal” and are committed to keeping the “food supply safe.” 

