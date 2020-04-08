Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Xenia Daily Gazette, the deputy that tested positive has been off of work for a couple of weeks and is currently in the hospital.

The department has asked eight other employees to stay home because they either came in contact with someone who has symptoms or have symptoms themselves.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS