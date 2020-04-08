Greene County Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Xenia Daily Gazette, the deputy that tested positive has been off of work for a couple of weeks and is currently in the hospital.
The department has asked eight other employees to stay home because they either came in contact with someone who has symptoms or have symptoms themselves.
