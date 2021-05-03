Greene County COVID-19 vaccine clinic moves next week

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health (GCPH) said the last day for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at the Russ Research Center will be Friday, May 7, 2021.

GCPH said clinic operations will move to the main office in Xenia located at 360 Wilson Drive. Those who are scheduled for a first dose of vaccine on May 5-7, 2021 at the Russ Research Center will receive their second dose at the main office of GCPH in Xenia.

For those who had second doses scheduled at the Russ Research Center after May 7, 2021, their appointments have been moved to the main office of GCPH, but they kept their original appointment time. The VMS system will notify them and they were also notified when they received their first dose.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the GCPH main office in Xenia on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 am and 12:30-3:30 pm until further notice beginning Wednesday, May 5, 2021. May 5th and 6th will be for first doses only at the main office. Residents ages 16 and older are encouraged to schedule a vaccine appointment online.

The vaccines have been determined safe, effective, and were rigorously tested. GCPH continues to receive shipments of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Additional information on special vaccination events and other important information can be found on GCPH’s social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For questions, please contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5600, visit the website at https://www.gcph.info/, or email covid19@gcph.info.