Greene County COVID-19 hotline launches

XENIA, Ohio (Fairborn Daily Herald) – Greene County Public Health has launched a hotline with recorded information about COVID-19.
Anyone can call 937-374-5626. to hear recorded messages of basic information, including:
- Basic testing information (GCPH does not offer testing)
- Antibody test information, who to contact
- Websites for testing information and updates
- Reporting businesses or organizations not adhering to the governor’s mandates for safety and protection against COVID-19
- Facial covering information
- Mass gathering mandate
- Hand hygiene
- COVID-19 symptoms
For the latest information and updates, the governor’s and Ohio Department of Health orders, and guidance for reopening safely, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
For more information about GCPH, visit the website at www.gcph.info or call 937-374- 5600.
