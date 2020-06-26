Greene County COVID-19 hotline launches

XENIA, Ohio (Fairborn Daily Herald) – Greene County Public Health has launched a hotline with recorded information about COVID-19.

Anyone can call 937-374-5626. to hear recorded messages of basic information, including:

Basic testing information (GCPH does not offer testing)

Antibody test information, who to contact

Websites for testing information and updates

Reporting businesses or organizations not adhering to the governor’s mandates for safety and protection against COVID-19

Facial covering information

Mass gathering mandate

Hand hygiene

COVID-19 symptoms

For the latest information and updates, the governor’s and Ohio Department of Health orders, and guidance for reopening safely, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

For more information about GCPH, visit the website at www.gcph.info or call 937-374- 5600.