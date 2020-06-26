Greene County COVID-19 hotline launches

Coronavirus

by: Fairborn Daily Herald

XENIA, Ohio (Fairborn Daily Herald) – Greene County Public Health has launched a hotline with recorded information about COVID-19.

Anyone can call  937-374-5626. to hear recorded messages of basic information, including:

  • Basic testing information (GCPH does not offer testing)
  • Antibody test information, who to contact
  • Websites for testing information and updates
  • Reporting businesses or organizations not adhering to the governor’s mandates for safety and protection against COVID-19
  • Facial covering information
  • Mass gathering mandate
  • Hand hygiene
  • COVID-19 symptoms

For the latest information and updates, the governor’s and Ohio Department of Health orders, and guidance for reopening safely, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

For more information about GCPH, visit the website at www.gcph.info or call 937-374- 5600.

