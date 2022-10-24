Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County has jumped to a Medium level of COVID-19 Community Transmission as cases rise across the state, Greene County Public Health announced on Monday.

This announcement comes less than a week after cases jumped statewide from a record low to more than 11,000 cases week over week. While cases are rising, the Ohio Department of Health reported that fewer people are dying from the virus. According to ODH, 74 died from the virus last week, compared to 87 deaths the week prior.

In Greene County, the case rate per 100,000 population is currently at 76.36, designating the county as a Medium Level under the CDC COVID-19 Community Level Framework.

For Medium Level counties, the CDC recommends that residents and visitors stay up to date on the COVID-19 Vaccine. Anyone who has symptoms or a positive test or was exposed to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask around others, the release said. Those at high risk should also consider wearing a mask as well as taking additional precautions.

