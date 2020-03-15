Breaking News
Governor Mike Dewine says Ohio schools could be closed for the year
Coronavirus

by: CNN, NBC4.com Staff

(CNN) — Ohio Governor Dewine appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to discuss the actions to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ohio.

The Center for Disease Control reported that closing schools for two to four weeks will do little to prevent its spread.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar asked the governor the likelihood Ohio schools could be closed for longer than three weeks.

“We’ve informed the superintendents, that the odds are this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year,” said Governor Dewine.

