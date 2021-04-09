Gov. DeWine visits Konecranes vaccine clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Marking his 30th visit to an Ohio vaccine clinic, Governor Mike DeWine stopped by Konecranes’ in Springfield on its opening day Friday.

The makeshift clinic resides in a crane company, operating for 10 hours every three weeks on Fridays.

Fourteen local companies also participated Friday by having their employees get vaccinated.

“Frankly, it’s difficult for them to get off work to go get a shot. So the idea is to get this vaccination directly to them. Take it to their place of work, or a place very close to their work,” said DeWine.

Each time the clinic opens there will be 1,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine available. The clinic also features language interpreters for non-English speaking people to help their vaccination process go smoother.

Currently, one-third of Clark County residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the county is still 4th in the state for rate per 100,000 cases.

“That’t not a place we want to be. So we’ll continue these efforts so we can drop those numbers, and we can get closer and closer to the mandate lifting number of 50 per 100,000. What we’d really like to see is 0 per 100,000,” said Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.

The Konecranes vaccine clinic will be open next on April 30, with clinic workers saying walk-ins are welcome. Clinic workers also say they plan to stay open for as long as appointments are needed.