WATCH LIVE: Governor DeWine announces 3 positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that there are three positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

@GovMikeDeWine has just announced Ohio has 3 people who have tested positive for COVID19 — Jason Aubry (@JasonAubryNBC4) March 9, 2020

DeWine said it is important to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and is declaring a state of emergency in Ohio.

The state of emergency that I've declared in #Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response. #COVID19 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020

Notification to the people who tested positive is in progress.

The Governor says all three individuals are from Cuyahoga County and are all in their 50s. Two were on board a cruise on the Nile, and a third was at an APAC conference in Washington, D.C.

Five suspected cases remain under investigation. 11 have tested negative.

The state is now able to test for the virus without having to send it off to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for results, meaning the results of the test will be available quicker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).