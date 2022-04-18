COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided an update on his and his wife’s COVID-19 status.

It was announced last week that DeWine has COVID, and his symptoms have not worsened since then. He still continues to have mild symptoms.

First Lady Fran DeWine has now been diagnosed with COVID by her personal physician and is experiencing symptoms similar to the Governor’s. DeWine’s office said she has received a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Both the Governor and First Lady DeWine are continuing to quarantine at home.