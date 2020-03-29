Gov. DeWine to hold coronavirus briefing on FDA decision at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will now be holding a briefing on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., about the decision made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to limit Battelle Technology to sterilizing 10,000 masks a day and other coronavirus updates.

DeWine made a public appeal to the FDA during his briefing on Saturday, March 28. He asked that it green light Battelle’s new sterilization system so that could clean 160,000 surgical masks a day.

The FDA’s decision also means the Columbus-based non-profit can only decontaminate the 10,000 masks in Columbus, ruling out the initial plan to distribute several machines to New York and Washington, as well as the Washington D.C. and Virginia/Maryland areas.