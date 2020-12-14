Gov. DeWine: ‘The end now is in sight’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine gave a statement on the COVID-19 vaccine as it is being received by Ohio hospitals Monday.
DeWine made his comments via Zoom Monday as the vaccine arrived at Ohio hospitals and said vaccines would begin Monday morning.
“It’s a very, very exciting day for Ohio,” DeWine said. “This really is the day we’ve been waiting for. It starts the process of the end.” DeWine continued, “The end is a long way off but the end now is in sight.”
DeWine said eight additional hospitals are expected to receive 975 doses Tuesday. Monday, DeWine said, is about front-line workers. As the process of vaccination continues, DeWine said, “Every day as we go forward from here, we’ll see more and more people be vaccinated.
DeWine said he will hold his press briefing Monday at 3 pm. You can watch that stream live on WDTN.com when it happens.
