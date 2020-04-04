Gov. DeWine signs order expanding telehealth in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says he has signed a new order expanding telehealth in Ohio.

“We want to ensure that people are caring for themselves both mentally and physically,” said DeWine during his Saturday news briefing on COVID-19 in the state.

DeWine announced the executive order will broaden the ability of people to access counselors, social workers and marriage and family counselors.

Before the signed order, to utilize telehealth services, a person must have had a face-to-face first meeting, and counselors and social workers would be required to take special training to provide telehealth services.

“The order that I signed today will enable those requirements to be removed so patients can be more readily seen, and we break down that barrier today,” said DeWine.

DeWine said the hopes are that people who need mental, physical and behavioral health can get the help they need with this order.