Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings
There are currently 100 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. DeWine signs order expanding telehealth in Ohio

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says he has signed a new order expanding telehealth in Ohio. 

“We want to ensure that people are caring for themselves both mentally and physically,” said DeWine during his Saturday news briefing on COVID-19 in the state. 

DeWine announced the executive order will broaden the ability of people to access counselors, social workers and marriage and family counselors. 

Before the signed order, to utilize telehealth services, a person must have had a face-to-face first meeting, and counselors and social workers would be required to take special training to provide telehealth services. 

“The order that I signed today will enable those requirements to be removed so patients can be more readily seen, and we break down that barrier today,” said DeWine. 

DeWine said the hopes are that people who need mental, physical and behavioral health can get the help they need with this order. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS