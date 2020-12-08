Gov. DeWine says statewide curfew will be extended

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — During his Monday news conference, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state plans to extend its overnight curfew to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew, which runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, was set to expire in a few days after it was put in place under the Ohio Department of Health’s “Stay at Home Tonight Order” nearly three weeks ago.

The curfew includes exceptions for essential activities, such as work, emergencies and getting groceries. Restaurants are allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery.

Gov. DeWine said although he believes the curfew and increased mask wearing have slowed the state’s COVID-19 surge, the case counts are still too high.

“These numbers are just not sustainable,” DeWine said. “No one thinks they are.”

The governor did not say how long the curfew may be extended.

Plans to extend the curfew are not sitting well with some business owners.

“The burden’s just becoming more,” said Bob Byers, the owner of Carmel’s Bar & Grill in Dayton.

The statewide curfew has cost Carmel’s 15 to 20 percent of its sales since the restaurant now closes at 10 p.m. each night, Byers said.

“We accept that congregation of a lot of people is not safe,” he said. “However cramming them into less hours I don’t think is the right avenue either.”

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director for Premier Health, told 2 NEWS while the curfew may prevent some gatherings, its influence is limited.

“In and of itself in a vacuum, I don’t think it has a huge impact,” Dr. Allen said. “I think it does have an impact. It’s probably a smaller one than what we’d hope. But it has a small impact.”

Dr. Allen urges people to take action beyond the hours of the curfew.

“If you can mitigate your visits to largely populated areas, that’s going to help,” Dr. Allen said. “If you want to wear your mask, that’s going to help.”

Gov. DeWine said he plans to discuss the details of the curfew extension at his news conference planned for Thursday.