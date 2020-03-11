Gov. DeWine says he will order no spectators at NCAA First Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine said in his daily update Wednesday he will soon issue an order concerning mass-gatherings in the state and the growing concern over COVID–19 coronavirus.
At the end of a news conference, the Governor said his order will include no spectators at the NCAA First Four games in Dayton that begin March 17. DeWine said those working the event will be allowed inside, including media, but said, “the order will be that there cannot be spectators there.”
