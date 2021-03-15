Gov. DeWine says certain counties could start vaccinating ages 40+

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After visiting multiple vaccination sites over the weekend, Governor DeWine says he feels like some counties in Ohio are ready to vaccinate people 40 and up. Currently, Ohio is only vaccinating people ages 50 and up, along with those who have certain pre-existing conditions.

“The sooner we can get everyone that opportunity the better. As we get to lower the age, in theory we’re looking at getting back to normal life and moving on from this,” said Preble County’s Health Commissioner Erik Balster.

Balster says Preble County has a lot more open appointments now that they have more vaccine pumping in, which he says could be a sign it’s time to add more people to the list. “We were getting at first 100 doses a week which wasn’t much at all. Now we get anywhere from 500 to 700 a week,” said Balster.

This week, Montgomery County’s Health Department Supervisor Dan Suffoletto says the county has “thousands of appointments available,” and is encouraging people to sign up. Suffoletto says he’s not sure if the appointment availability is because most of the age groups have gotten their dose(s) or if people just aren’t making their appointments.

“What we don’t want to have is people see the number of cases going down, and they think covid is over and they don’t need to get vaccinated,” said Suffoletto. Suffoletto says currently only 20% of the Montgomery County population has begun the vaccination process, and that we have a long way to go.

Governor DeWine has yet to confirm just when he plans to lower the age for vaccinations, but feels confident the state is on track to meet President Biden’s May 1st goal of having enough doses for every adult American.