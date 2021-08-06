Gov. DeWine reports vaccine rates up in all 88 Ohio Counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During a news conference Friday Governor Mike DeWine shared that while the state is seeing an uptick in Delta variant cases, all 88 counties have also seen an uptick in vaccination past week.

Charles Patterson, commissioner of the Clark County Combined Health District, said he’s to see so many people choosing to get vaccinated. “Our vaccination is up from about 250 a week…up to over 12-hundred vaccinations happened last week here in Clark County.”

Patterson feels more people in Clark County and across the state are getting the vaccine because of the information about the highly contagious Delta variant. “Now that they see this uptick that’s happening with delta, people are saying yeah ok I’m gonna go ahead and protect myself against this virus.”

Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said he’s also seeing an uptick in vaccinations. “But, also at the same time, we’re increasing the number of outreach opportunities. So we’re going to more locations more frequently, so we’re trying to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.”

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine made a promise to help county health workers with whatever they need. “Whatever they think will work in their county, we will be there to help. Every county’s different,. Incentives work in some counties. Incentives might not work in some counties.”

Patterson said the goal now is to continue pushing high vaccination rollout numbers.

“We at least would like to see this higher level of vaccination for the next several weeks, so we really can make a dent in the percentage of people vaccinated,” said DeWine.