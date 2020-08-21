Gov. DeWine releases guidance for performing arts theaters, reopening order expected ‘in the near future’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes will soon sign a reopening order for performance theaters, but details are still being worked on.

To give arts organizations a place to start planning for performances, however, the state confirmed that the order will say that interior venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15 percent of their fixed seated capacity, or 300 people, while outdoor venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15 percent of their fixed seating capacity, or 1,500 people.

The state says many of the other guidelines in the expected order will align with limits on spectators at sports venues in the Director’s Order that outlines mandatory requirements for youth, collegiate, amateur, club, and professional sports.

Guidance was also released for performing arts theaters and sports venues.

When the orders are officially signed, they will be available here.

