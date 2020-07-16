Gov. DeWine issues call to action as Dayton-area COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Dayton area have reached an all-time high, and he is urging more people to take precautions to slow the increase in coronavirus cases.

During an address to the state Wednesday evening, Gov. DeWine said Ohio could see a large spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths similar to those seen in Texas, Florida and Arizona if more people do not take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This worrisome, disturbing reversal of our progress should be a jarring reminder of just how quickly our fate can change,” he said.

Ohio’s growth in cases is not solely due to the increase in testing, DeWine said.

“Our testing has gone up by 87 percent,” DeWine said. “But our number of positive cases has skyrocketed to almost 200 percent.”

Gov. DeWine strongly encouraged everyone to wear a mask in public, regardless of where you are in the state. He also urged people to reconsider gatherings with friends and family.

“We have to ask ourselves, ‘Will that family reunion be worth it if our grandmother later tests positive for COVID and dies?'” DeWine said.

Related stories Gov. DeWine implores Ohioans to take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus Video

According to Gov. DeWine, COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit an all-time high in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas.

“We are by no means through COVID-19 yet,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Miami Valley are at manageable level now, Hackenbracht said, they are steadily increasing.

Wearing masks and social distancing are key to prevent hospitals from eventually becoming overwhelmed, she added.

“There is a significant lag time from when someone is diagnosed and then perhaps once they are experiencing significant symptoms that would require them to be hospitalized,” Hackenbracht said.

Gov. DeWine did not issue any new orders Wednesday but did not rule out the possibility of doing so in the future.