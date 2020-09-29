Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in a given area.

When you open the app, if you click on the upper right hand corner of the screen, you will get an option that says “COVID-19 info”.

The data will then show a seven-day average of new cases, along with a label indicating if cases are trending lower or higher.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS