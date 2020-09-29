Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature

(WIVB) – Google Maps is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in a given area.
When you open the app, if you click on the upper right hand corner of the screen, you will get an option that says “COVID-19 info”.
The data will then show a seven-day average of new cases, along with a label indicating if cases are trending lower or higher.
