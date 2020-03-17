1  of  2
Breaking News
First confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Darke County Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots
Closings
There are currently 88 active closings. Click for more details.

Get answers to your questions: Watch ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

2 NEWS is keeping you safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, you will have the opportunity to take your questions and concerns about COVID-19 straight to Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton. Send your questions, either written or as a video, to newstips@wdtn.com.

Watch our live one-hour special “Coronavirus in Ohio” with WCMH’s Colleen Marshall, Wednesday, March 18, starting at 7 p.m.

Colleen will have an in-depth discussion with Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton on how you can protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time, and what you can do to help others.

Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton will also take time to answer viewer questions submitted beforehand, so you can get the facts and advice you need.

Coronavirus in Ohio

  • Wednesday, March 18
  • 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • On Dayton’s CW, WDTN.com, and streaming on Facebook
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS