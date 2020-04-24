Georgia: Open for business

(NBC News) Businesses in Georgia closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic began reopening Friday morning, but not everyone agrees it’s safe to go back to work.

Many that are opening their doors again are putting new social distancing measures and cleaning procedures in place.

“It’s going to be a new normal, basically,” says restaurant owner Salem Makhlouf.

Governor Brian Kemp is allowing some “hands-on” businesses like gyms, spas, hair and nail salons to open. They’ll be followed by restaurants and movie theaters Monday.

“This is a decision that was made based on the data and the science that we’re seeing, and the gateway that we have into the phase one of the president’s plan,” Kemp said when announcing the plan.

Even President Trump is questioning the move.

“I want the state to open, but I wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp, I will tell you that right now,” Mr. Trump said of the governor’s decision.

Many business owners aren’t happy either and say they won’t open their doors.

“It’s risky,” says Pietro Gianni. “You could open at a loss. Everything that we decide has a much bigger impact than the trickling down.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/352Fmq4