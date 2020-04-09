1  of  2
Breaking News
Ohio unemployment numbers raise another 200,000 Record 16.6 million have sought US jobless aid since virus
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Georgia bar owner removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to unemployed staff

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Desperate times called for desperate measures for a Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees.

For years, customers at the Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on the walls and ceilings. But now that business has dried up, owner Jennifer Knox has run into trouble paying her staff.

Knox recently decided to take down the bills one-by-one and give the cash to employees. It took more than three days to remove all the money. But in the end, Knox retrieved more than $3,700.

Some customers later donated extra money for the cause. Bartenders and musicians who worked at the bar ended up receiving about $600 each.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS