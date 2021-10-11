FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to a drive-thru clinic on Wednesday in Fairborn.

Greene County Public Health said the clinic will be on Wednesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairborn Fire Station #2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered for first and second doses. For immune-comprised people who qualify, third doses will be available using Pfizer.

GCPH asks participants to bring their COVID vaccine card to the clinic. To attend the clinic, you will have to enter Commerce Center Boulevard from Trebein Road to be admitted to the clinic site.

To schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.