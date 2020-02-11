Fuyao: No associates directly affected by coronavirus

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Fuyao say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus and are following up with guidelines from the CDC, though they stress that to date, none of their associates have been affected.

The company released the following statement to 2 NEWS on Tuesday:

As you know, employee health and safety is our first priority at Fuyao Group North America (FGA and FANA). We are closely monitoring the virus news and follow up [with] the guide lines from CDC. To date none of our associates or family member have been directly affected, as none have traveled to Wuhan China recently, the entire Fuyao Glass Group (globally over 25,000 employees) has zero cases related to the Coronavirus. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC guidance and relevant authorities.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 13 mild cases in the United States, including one just diagnosed in San Diego.