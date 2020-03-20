From art classes to book clubs, teachers get creative with online learning

One idea from Lakeview Middle School teachers is holding a therapy dog session where students can introduce their pets

(WKBN) – Kids are home but school is still in session. On Thursday, we talked with teachers and faculty at local schools to see how their new online classrooms are working out.

Students of all ages and levels of education are waking up to a new reality: online learning.

In Ohio, teachers are figuring out how they are going to continue educating without in-person lessons.

“I was a little bit concerned about, you know, is it going to be hard for them to connect? They have to go to ‘gallery view’ to be able to see everybody, but they got it. Everybody was great, even one of my students had his background changed to a space setting, which was fantastic,” said Tammy Sabrin, a kindergarten teacher at C.H. Campbell Elementary School in Canfield.

She held her second online class on Thursday, which she held from her kitchen counter.

“My kids are just going with the flow on this because they know that things aren’t always going to be the way we wanted them to go. But we’re just going to adapt and be flexible and work with it,” Sabrin said.

Over in Cortland, Lakeview Middle School is doing what they can to keep their students engaged. On Thursday, the faculty held a workout class that students could live stream and do from home.

“The idea is we want to continue to build community with our students even though we’re physically apart and we need to be right now, that’s important,” said Lakeview Middle School Principal Ashley Handrych.

They also are planning art classes, book clubs and a therapy dog session where students can introduce their pets.

These ideas were a combined effort from the faculty and staff, trying to do everything they can to make the best of their situation.

“Our staff in the district has been phenomenal. They have stepped up to the challenge and figured out ways to engage kids, reach kids and continue educating them in a situation that no one could’ve prepared for,” Handrych said.