Free pop-up testing event at Charles Drew Health Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton (CHCGD) is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up testing event Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The testing event will be held at the Charles Drew Health Center.
Both drive-up and walk-up testing will be available for people with or without symptoms. No doctors order is needed and there is no out-of-pocket expense to the patient.
For more information call 937-586-9733 option 0 or visit www.communityhealthdayton.org.
