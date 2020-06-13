Free Ohio Now rally for schools across the state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) – Free Ohio Now is holding peaceful protests across the state to rally against current recommendations for schools combating COVID-19.

Rallies are being held Saturday, June 13, during the afternoon. Of the 24 planned rallies in various counties across the state, two are being held locally.

Tipp City is hosting the Miami County protest from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Burger King on SR 571. Another is planned for Greene County in front of the courthouse on Detroit Street from 11 a.m. to noon.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS