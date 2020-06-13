Free Ohio Now rally for schools across the state

(WDTN) – Free Ohio Now is holding peaceful protests across the state to rally against current recommendations for schools combating COVID-19.
Rallies are being held Saturday, June 13, during the afternoon. Of the 24 planned rallies in various counties across the state, two are being held locally.
Tipp City is hosting the Miami County protest from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Burger King on SR 571. Another is planned for Greene County in front of the courthouse on Detroit Street from 11 a.m. to noon.
