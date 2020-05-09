Free Ohio Now holding rallies across state

(WDTN) – Free Ohio Now is holding rallies in 33 of Ohio’s 88 counties Saturday, May 9, starting at 1 p.m.
People in each county have organized these rallies to send a message to state government that they want Ohio to open back up.
According to its website, local rallies will be held in Champaign, Greene, Miami and Preble County.
