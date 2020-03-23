Fraud crackdown amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – United States Attorney David M. DeVillers, who represents the Southern District of Ohio, asked in a press release that people report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by email at disaster@leo.gov.

In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has told U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus-related fraud schemes.

“This U.S. Attorney’s Office is open for business and we still have plenty of room in jail for those who try to line their own pockets through fraud during this pandemic,” DeVillers said in the release. “I’ve instructed my district to ignore dollar amount or victim number thresholds usually needed for federal prosecutions. Those reprehensible enough to take advantage of our worried citizens will pay the price.”

Some examples of these schemes include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

A memo sent to U.S. Attorneys on March 19 directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the Coronavirus, direct the prosecution of Coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities. DeVillers named Assistant United States Attorney Peter Glenn-Applegate as the Southern District of Ohio’s Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator.

The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement agencies.