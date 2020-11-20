Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Former football coach and Ohio Valley native, Lou Holtz has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 83-year-old confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.

